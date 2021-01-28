Mirrored Tesla Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $180,816.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $864.98 or 0.02620305 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,508 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

