Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $36.27 or 0.00114474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $125,966.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 112,988 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.