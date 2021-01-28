Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $19,220.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $36.87 or 0.00108293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 114,242 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

