Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Short Interest Update

Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Mission NewEnergy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Mission NewEnergy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Mission NewEnergy Company Profile

Mission NewEnergy Limited does not have significant operations. Previous, the company, through its interest in Felda Green Energy Sdn Bhd, engaged in the biodiesel refinery business in Malaysia. Mission NewEnergy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

