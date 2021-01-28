Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Short Interest Update

Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of Mission NewEnergy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Mission NewEnergy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Mission NewEnergy Company Profile
