Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Up 7.4%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.35. 512,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 269,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Produce stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

