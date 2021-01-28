Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 869,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 687,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $745.41 million, a PE ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

