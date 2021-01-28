Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Down 0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.44. 5,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.