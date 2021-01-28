Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys 285,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,370,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

