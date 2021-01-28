Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys 36,900 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.88% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $44,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $395.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,603. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $426.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

