Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.85% of Tower Semiconductor worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 3,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

