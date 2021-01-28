Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 4.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 1.77% of Perrigo worth $108,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 2,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,155. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.