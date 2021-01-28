Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 344,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 9.72% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 12,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,082. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

