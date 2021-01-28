Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 619,700 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,700 shares during the period. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 13.41% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $92,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,184. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

