Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 76,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for 0.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.28% of LivePerson worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,038,551 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

LPSN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.67. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,294. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

