Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Takes $32.27 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,266,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 2.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

