Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Hits $73.57 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and $1.28 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $138.64 or 0.00421946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,647 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

