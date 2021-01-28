Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $41.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.75, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.10 and its 200 day moving average is $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

