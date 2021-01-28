Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.36.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.47. 1,184,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.