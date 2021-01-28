MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) versus Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Head-To-Head Analysis

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get MMA Capital alerts:

This table compares MMA Capital and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 171.54% 26.20% 14.24% Tejon Ranch 18.60% 2.05% 1.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MMA Capital and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.28 $100.98 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 8.47 $10.58 million $0.40 39.98

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Risk and Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Tejon Ranch on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.