Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.