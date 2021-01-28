Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Cap of $12.05 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and $871,960.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

