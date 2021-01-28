Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Down 5.5%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 2,100,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,180,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

