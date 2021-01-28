MonaCoin Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004786 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,306.23 or 0.03954690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 757% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00404985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.01205909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00513835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00405517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00252905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00023308 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

