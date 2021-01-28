Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

