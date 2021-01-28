Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,931 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

