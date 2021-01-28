MONECO Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.