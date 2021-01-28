MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops One Day Volume of $9,349.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $710,242.83 and approximately $9,349.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019365 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001156 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019169 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,528,833 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.