Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 271,624 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,624 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.83% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 102,041 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $21.28 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.