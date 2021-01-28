Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 287,532 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $30.42 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

