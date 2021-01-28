Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after buying an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after buying an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $18,028,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

