Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 130,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.