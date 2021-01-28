Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $24.56 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

