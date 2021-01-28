Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,362 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $24.90 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

