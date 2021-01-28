Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

