Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $47.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,221 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $47,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

FXI opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

