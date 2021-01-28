Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

