Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

