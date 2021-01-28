Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 169,733 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,733 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.11 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

