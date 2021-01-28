Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

