Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.35

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $273.35 and traded as high as $278.00. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 784,460 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.35.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

