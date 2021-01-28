MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 8%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.65 and last traded at $371.00. Approximately 797,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 740,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.55 and a 200-day moving average of $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

