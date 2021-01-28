Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPWR opened at $351.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

