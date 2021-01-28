Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.31.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.