Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNRO. Truist lowered their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Monro by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

