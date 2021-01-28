Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.20

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and traded as low as $135.50. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) shares last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 213,342 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.19 million and a P/E ratio of 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

