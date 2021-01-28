Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

