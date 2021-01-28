Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

