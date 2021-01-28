MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,258.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,468,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,447,083 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

