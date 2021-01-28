Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to Underweight

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
