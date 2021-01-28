Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to Underweight

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

