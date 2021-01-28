Morgan Stanley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $568.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

LRCX stock opened at $515.04 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day moving average of $404.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

